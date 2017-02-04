Music store robbed in Springfield, 2 guitars worth thousands stolen

A Springfield man is under arrest after he allegedly stole two guitars worth thousands of dollars from a music store on Boston Road.

Eduardo Ayala, 42, was taken into custody Friday evening. He faces three charges. Larceny over $250.00, Breaking and Entering With Intent to Commit Felony, and also Giving a False Name.

Officers were called to Falcetti Music Store at 8:45 p.m. Friday after an alarm went off.

When police got to the scene they spoke with staff about what happened and were told, "A heavy set male walked into the music store and stole two "Paul Reed Smith" Electric Guitars worth $3,500.00," explained Delaney.

The thief, allegedly Eduardo Ayala, then fled the scene. Employees told police they saw him running towards Biddle Street through woods.

"SPD K-9 Officer Eric Blair responded with his partner "Warner". The K-9 tracked the thief to a house located on Waterford Circle," said Delaney, "The officers knocked on the door and a male who appeared was sweating and appeared to be out of breath answered it."

The male now identified by police as Ayala, allegedly told officers nothing suspicious was going on.

But police soon learned from a neighbor that Ayala did not live there. So they confirmed it with the "real" homeowner who allegedly told police, "that the strange man in her home must have broken in."

At the same time this part of the investigation was going on, the K-9 unit was able to track down the two stolen guitars behind the home. The team also found a gray coat the thief was wearing at the time of the robbery.

Ayala was taken into custody by police after the Falcetti Music staff positively identified him.

"The officers discovered the house broken into when the real owner arrived on scene," added Delaney.

Ayala is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

