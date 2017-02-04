Western MA football fans prepare for the championship game

The New England Patriots are going head to head with the Atlanta Falcons for the championship.

New England is so close to victory, and it all comes down to the big game on Sunday to see who will win.

Western Massachusetts fans are certainly ready for the Pats to hold another big game title.

"I'm having some people over for the game, it’s going to be great," said Stephanie Sheehan of South Hadley.

The Patriots nabbed the AFC title from the Steelers with their sights on NRG Stadium in Houston.

Fans are already making their predictions on how they think the game will end.

"It’s going to be a high scoring game I’m going to say 30-21 Patriots," said Sean Ragnier.

If you can’t make it to Texas, you can catch all of the big game action on Western Mass News at 6 p.m. on FOX6 on February 5.

