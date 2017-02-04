Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Breezy with a few flurries possible tomorrow

We are dry and seasonably cold for the next few days, then we are tracking our next big weather maker for early next week!

After a mostly sunny but breezy afternoon skies will become partly cloudy tonight and the winds will relax a bit but we will still see a bit of a breeze with winds running around 5-10 mph overnight. It will be another cold night with overnight lows dropping back into the lower and middle teens.

High pressure moves offshore Sunday and the Hudson Bay low will begin retreating farther north, allowing for some slightly warmer temps-though still in the 30s. A weak system passes to our north Sunday, bringing mostly cloudy skies and some occasional flurries. A cold front passing by Sunday night will bring us another blustery and colder day for Monday.

Our next storm system will impact New England Tuesday and Wednesday. Low pressure will move from the Midwest toward western New York, bringing us a period of snow to start, then as we transition to rain, some ice may occur as well. Right now, snow showers begin sometime early Tuesday and snow lingers much of the day. Snow changes to a wintry mix Tuesday night and eventually rain by Wednesday, but the exact timing and precip amounts are still uncertain. Stay tuned for more details throughout the week! The end of next week looks colder.

