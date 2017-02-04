Coldest day 5k run and walk helps to benefit the homeless

Runners and walkers took to the streets of Springfield for the Coldest Day 5k on Saturday.

The run is put on by the Springfield Rescue Mission to help benefit the homeless in the community who suffer in the cold everyday during the winter.

Patrick Burke said he was happy to partake in the run as it aims to help a great cause.

"I think it pushed me harder to run and think about what they go through being out there in the cold. It's a good thing to support and everyone should support it," said Burke.

He said running in the cold today helped him gain a better understanding of those less fortunate.

