Mass Mutual hosts 3rd annual charter school enrollment showcase

The Mass Mutual Center held their third annual charter public schools enrollment showcase on Saturday.

Parents gathered in Springfield as they learned more about the academic programs offered by schools from around the area.

Many charter schools average the highest standardized test scores in the city.

Leaders from Hampden Charter School of Science in Chicopee, and the Libertas Academy in Springfield discussed with interested parents about what they have to offer in terms of benefits to students.

"Charter public schools run independent of the district so they have a little more flexibility with the type of school day in terms of how long it is," said Julia Mejia.

Julia said the chances may be slim for enrollment since spaces are limited, and if you don't apply there's no chance of attending.

