Holyoke St. Patrick's Day parade committee members honored

Organizers for the Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Parade awarded several star supporters in a ceremony on Saturday.

The parade and festivities in the city's annual event is a huge undertaking, all made possible through community support.

The committee honors those faithful members who go above and beyond the call of duty.

This years' citizenship awards was presented to Irme Gourde. She's a local entrepreneur who used her sewing skills to help the organization.



"Every fabric with this tartin was made from the hands of Irma from the Suffolk Tailor Shop. She was one of those star members of the community that works behind the scenes. It's all a part of what is visible and what is great about our committee," said Michael Moriarty, the President of the parade committee.

The 66th St. Patrick's Day parade will be held on Sunday, March 19.

