Tom Brady posts heartwarming picture on social media

Tom Brady took to social media one day before the championship game to show love for his number 1 supporter.

A picture posted on Brady's Instagram account shows him and his father giving his mom a 'sandwich kiss' at NRG Stadium.

A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

Reports have stated Galynn Brady has been dealing with an undisclosed health issue for the last year and a half.

The New England quarterback told the Associated Press he was hoping everyone in his family could make it to Texas.

Despite her not being able to attend any games this season, she will be there to cheer him on for the big game in Houston on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.