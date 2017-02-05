Three people escape house fire in Amherst

Emergency crews were called to a house fire on East Pleasant Street in Amherst early Sunday morning.

Fire Chief Tim Nelson confirmed with Western Mass News that the call originally came in as fire in the walls.

"At approximately 5:14am today the Amherst Dispatch Center received a report of fire on the third floor of 95 East Pleasant Street," explained Nelson.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy flames coming from the third floor of the multi-unit home.

"Amherst units immediately began an offensive attack and determined more resources were needed," noted Nelson.

So a second alarm was sounded bringing in mutual aid to the scene to help Amherst firefighters as they worked to get the situation under control.

Northampton Fire Deputy, William Millin told Western Mass News they were called in at about 6 a.m. Sunday.

Mutual aid also came from Belchertown, Pelham, Hadley, and South Hadley Fire Departments.

It took firefighters about a half hour to put out the flames.

Nelson added, "The three occupants of the house were able to escape the fire and notify the Fire Department due to being awakened by smoke detectors placed throughout the household. We can’t emphasize enough the importance of having working smoke detectors in the home. In this case, detectors saved lives."

The "three story, wood frame, multi-unit house" was heavily damaged in the incident.

"Third floor destroyed by fire," said Chief Nelson.

No injuries were reported, however the occupants were displaced by the fire due to the extent of damages.

As far as the cause of the fire ... Nelson reports, "Through the joint efforts of the Amherst Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit and members of the Massachusetts State Police Fire Investigation Unit, it was determined that the fire was not suspicious and was the result of an electrical event on the third floor."

Residents were able to salvage some of their belongings.

Fire crews cleared the scene at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.