Dog dies following late night house fire in Westhampton

A fire late Saturday night at a home in Westhampton ended up claiming the life of a dog.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. for a reported structure fire at 5 South Road.

"Northampton Control received the call from the neighbor reporting the house was on fire next to the Town Hall," explained Westhampton Fire Chief Norris.

Firefighters were on scene within 3 minutes.

"The house (was) partially involved in fire on the first and second floors," explained Norris.

While no one was home at the time, there were pets inside.

"One dog and two cats escaped the fire and one dog was removed by Firefighters from an upstairs bedroom and died of smoke inhalation," noted Norris.

The Southampton Fire Chief, John Workman, told Western Mass News they responded with a tanker and a water shuttle had to be set up.

"Water was an issue, had to set up a tanker shuttle to bring water in," explained Chief Workman.

Norris added, "Firefighters were challenged with freezing temperatures and no municipal water supply. A mobile water supply was established with vehicles refilled at the Regional High School about a quarter mile away."

By 3 a.m. emergency crews were able to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

Our crew went to the home on South Road Sunday morning and we could clearly see some of the damage the fire caused.

Norris says the fire, "...Was caused by the wood stove that was being used inside the structure."

Mutual Aid came from not only Southampton, but also from Easthampton, Williamsburg, Chesterfield, and Huntington.

