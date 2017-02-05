Football fans celebrate the big game in Chicopee

On Sunday, the New England Patriots will take on the Atlanta Falcons for a chance at victory.

All eyes will be on Houston as the championship is underway.

In Western Mass, fans gathered at Rumbleseat Sports Bar in Chicopee to get geared up for the big game.

"I've been waiting for this all year," said Sharon Chouard of Chicopee.

Patriots fans are ready for the team to win another ring, and for some there's no doubt in their minds they will do just that.

The Patriots are going to win. I had a dream last night, and that was my dream that they won," Chourad continued.

The Patriots claimed the AFC title from the Steelers.

The Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers 44-to-21 to take the NFC championship.

Local restaurants and sports bars are helping fans get together for the game, and hopefully a win.

Be sure to catch all the action on Western Mass News on FOX6.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.