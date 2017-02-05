Bear Project collects stuffed animals for local and federal law enforcement

Local and federal law enforcement joined community members in efforts to spread awareness about the Bear Project.

It all started back in 2003 when officers realized using teddy bears can help children caught in emergency situations.

Teddy bears and stuffed animals were donated to officers in order to positively interact with children in the community who have recently been through a traumatic experience.

The project is another way for kids to build a trusting relationship with those who protect.

"The officers are very happy to have these as a tool to bring comfort to these children as well as their friend police are their friends," said Georgia Briggs, the Project Coordinator of Bear Project.

They have donated over 12,000 teddy bears throughout the greater Springfield-area's emergency responders and police departments.

