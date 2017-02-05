Cold temps remain with a chance of a wintry mix early this week

After seeing a fair amount of cloud cover this afternoon skies will become partly cloudy tonight. A sunny and seasonable day is expected tomorrow before a storm system brings a wintry mix to rain Tuesday & Wednesday.

It was another breezy afternoon but the winds will relax a bit this evening. Under partly cloudy skies tonight lows will drop back into the lower 20s. Sunshine returns on Monday but it will also be a few degrees colder than today as highs only top out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Our next storm system will impact New England Tuesday and Wednesday. Low pressure will move from the Midwest toward western New York, bringing us a period of snow to start, then as we transition to rain, some ice may occur as well.

Right now, snow showers begin sometime early Tuesday and snow lingers much of the day.

Snow changes to a wintry mix Tuesday night and eventually rain by Wednesday, but the exact timing and precipitation amounts are still uncertain. Stay tuned for more details throughout the week! The end of next week looks colder.

