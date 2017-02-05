State police urge fans to celebrate the big game responsibly

State police are urging those that are traveling home after the big game to drive sober and pay attention.

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to a vehicle accident they described as looking like a scene from the movie ‘The Dukes of Hazzard.’

Police said the vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 91 when it swerved off the embankment at exit 3 from the south end bridge.

The vehicle hit its front end first before it flipped over and landed on the roof. Luckily, the driver and a passenger were able to be transported to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries.

State police are investigating what happened, but they believe alcohol was likely a factor.

They have two reminders for people driving home after watching the big game:

Don’t drink and drive

Pay attention at all times while driving! Not only will it keep you on the road, but it will help you avoid a crash should a vehicle suddenly drop onto the roadway in front of you.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.