State police urge fans to celebrate the big game responsibly

State police are urging those that are traveling home after the big game to drive sober and pay attention.
On Saturday afternoon, police responded to a vehicle accident they described as looking like a scene from the movie ‘The Dukes of Hazzard.’
Police said the vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 91 when it swerved off the embankment at exit 3 from the south end bridge.
The vehicle hit its front end first before it flipped over and landed on the roof. Luckily, the driver and a passenger were able to be transported to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries.
State police are investigating what happened, but they believe alcohol was likely a factor.
They have two reminders for people driving home after watching the big game:
