State police urge fans to celebrate the big game responsibly

State police urge fans to celebrate the big game responsibly

Courtesy: MA State Police Courtesy: MA State Police
LONGMEADOW, MA

State police are urging those that are traveling home after the big game to drive sober and pay attention. 

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to a vehicle accident they described as looking like a scene from the movie ‘The Dukes of Hazzard.’ 

Police said the vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 91 when it swerved off the embankment at exit 3 from the south end bridge.  

The vehicle hit its front end first before it flipped over and landed on the roof. Luckily, the driver and a passenger were able to be transported to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries. 

State police are investigating what happened, but they believe alcohol was likely a factor. 

They have two reminders for people driving home after watching the big game:

  • Don’t drink and drive
  •  Pay attention at all times while driving! Not only will it keep you on the road, but it will help you avoid a crash should a vehicle suddenly drop onto the roadway in front of you.

