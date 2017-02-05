Family of Ron Brace reflects on his legacy

Ron and his aunt Rhonda during the 2012 Super Bowl

The Patriots journey to the big game is bitter sweet for the family of Ron brace.

A Springfield native, Ron was selected by the Patriots in the second round in the 2009 draft.

Rons tenure with the Pats was the source of great pride for his family.

Sadly, Ron passed away in April of last year at his family home in Springfield.

Ron Brace II loves to show off his son's hardware as the list of his accomplishments are long.

Ron left Springfield for Burncoat High in Worcester. During his freshman year there it was his time ever playing football.

He was just a natural in football, he was. Right from the beginning," said Brace II.

Burncoat High was the stepping stone to a full boat to Boston College.

"At Boston College, you know he played with Matt Ryan who's the quarterback for the Falcons this year," Brace II continued.

In 2009, the Patriots came calling. One of the proudest days in his fathers life.

Robert Kraft was on the phone wanting to talk to Ronnie. So he runs out, he's on the phone, comes out, 2nd pick and they announced it on TV and we were out on the front yard going crazy," said Ron Brace II.

"It was one of the best days of my life, I've always been proud but this is really a good moment for us," Brace continued.

Ron and his sister Rhonda are still Pats fans through and through.

They are proud of Ron's hand in building such a dominant franchise. His aunt is thankful they were there for all of his accomplishments.

"What we had the pleasure of, as a family, because he stayed right here, right here in Massachusetts where we could enjoy him at the high school level, college level. He went to Boston College, and then to play for the Massachusetts team, the NFL team, I mean what better blessing we could have," said Rhonda.

Number 97 played for the Patriots from 2009 to 2012. He took his aunt Rhonda along for the 2012 Super Bowl run against the Giants. A heartbreaking loss for the Pats and for Ron.

"Some of the foundations, the children's hospital of Boston he would participate in," said Rhonda.

Ron always worked hard to helping those both on and off the field. He started an inner city camp for kids, and a tradition Ron started after every NFL breast cancer awareness month.

"After that month is over you have all of these pink cleats for the guys, so those are auction tools. Great ways to raise money and he would collect them and give them to the women and they would auction them off," said Ron Brace II.

As much as Ron loved football, 10 months after his death, his father still has questions

In Ron's case, he died of cardiac dysrhythmia. At his death, the autopsy his brain was swollen and he had some other injuries going on as a result of TBI, or traumatic brain injury which comes from a concussion," said Brace II.

With the Pats in Houston, the Brace family is hoping Patriot nation remembers Ron the way they do.

"Its nice that they remember that he played for the New England Patriots but I want them to remember his good heart, his humility. He's one of Springfield's own.

The Brace family says no matter the outcome, they'll always root for the Patriots and Ron would have it no other way.

