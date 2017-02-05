Patriots fans experience a roller coaster of emotions during the big game

The New England Patriots are bringing home another ring.

It was a roller coaster ride right to the end but the Patriots did their job.

Over at Nathan Bills in Springfield, fans were glued to the television all night.

The highly anticipated game left people on the edge of their seats.

It’s a treasured American tradition to gear up and root for your team during the championship game.

By halftime, fans were resigned to a lackluster loss, but the Pats pulled it together for a nail biting second half.

"We’re going to have a dynasty that’s going to be made tonight," said Joe Houghton.

This time, New Englanders were cheering for their own as the Patriots headed to Houston.

Young and old alike couldn’t wait to see Tom Brady take the field and during the game, he didn’t disappoint.

"I just think he’s awesome," said Joe Culhane.

Local bars and restaurants were jam-packed with faithful football fans.

"It’s about the food, the drinks, being around your friends and family. You know, that’s what it’s really about," said Cameron Green of Springfield.

Wings, nachos, and tasty treats are all apart of watching the game.

"It wouldn’t be the same. It just wouldn’t be the same. Kind of goes hand in hand," said Sharon Chouard of Chicopee.

Many fans made predictions on the outcome.



"Pats, I got them 31-27 in a close game. I got them doing well. But I got Julian Edleman as MVP of the game," said Joe Majkut of Westfield.

Little did they know what the Patriots would make history in more ways than one.



"They aspire to be the best, their work ethic and everything they do amazes me. They are the best," said Tim Culhaine.

All of New England is proud to have yet another ring.

