Fans take to local retail stores to load up on championship gear

Hundreds of people are flocking to local sports merchandising stores to load up on championship gear.

The Patriots pulled it off on Sunday night with a big victory that had many fans on the edge of their seats.

"I was born and raised a Pats fan and I always will be. Games like this they always come through, they're the best," said Julie Canedy.

The New England team came through during an incredible comeback.

"I couldn't sit down for the last five minutes. I couldn't breathe," said Canedy.

It was all the more reason to buy something to remember this historical time in sports.

"I got a handful, I got a sweatshirt, a shirt for my son," said Joe Bell.

Dick's Sporting Goods opened their door as soon as the final whistle blew and loyal fans wasted no time rushing over for Patriots championship gear.

"We knew it was going to be crazy, we knew it was going to be chaotic, so we quickly got in the car, didn't even think and came here," said one Patriots fan.

The championship game will sure be one to remember for a lifetime.

"Wearin' it with pride, this was the greatest comeback ever in Super Bowl history, first overtime in history this was crazy," said one Pariots fan.

