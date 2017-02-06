An icy mix expected today across the area

Today remains a First Warning Weather Day as a storm system moves into the area, effecting travel most of the day.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through today as wintry mix spreads across western Mass. The precipitation will start during the morning commute across the area. (7 AM - 8 AM) Many in the valley will see a wintry mix changing to a bit of freezing rain then plain rain but farther north into Franklin County and the hill towns and Berkshires will see an extended period of freezing rain.

The hill towns and Berkshires will likely see an icy mixture into tonight so higher ice amounts are expected here. Icy and slippery roads are very likely through the higher terrain into this evening and the lower valley may see these conditions through the first half of the day before changing to rain. Use caution when traveling!

Temperatures rise later tonight into tomorrow morning and as low pressure passes well to our northwest, temperatures will spike to near 50! (Record high 53 in 1990) A few rain showers linger early, then we should see some sun. A touch of spring will be in the air tomorrow. A cold front will pass through Wednesday evening and low pressure quickly moves up from the southwest along it.

This is when things get interesting as we could have potential snow… the track of the low will pass off the NJ coast, keeping a band of heavy snow to our south. Some models are showing that track farther north, which could bring a period of snow early Thursday. There is A LOT of uncertainty at the moment, so check often for updates. The best change for significant snow will be south and east.

We turn cold and bluster on Friday with a two more systems moving through over the weekend.

