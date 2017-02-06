Person killed after car crashes into tractor trailer in Springfield identified

Springfield Police have identified a man who died in a horrific crash on Cottage Street Monday morning.

Jose Flores lived on Methuen Street. He was 31-years-old.

Police said that a tractor-trailer was pulling out of a local business early Monday morning on Cottage Street when a car went underneath the trailer.

It was a scary scene on Cottage Street in the early morning hours. A car crashed into a U.S. Foods tractor-trailer that was turning left out of Dave's Truck Repair, right across from Sinai Park, killing the driver of the car.

The truck driver was unharmed.

"When it struck the vehicle, the truck that was across the road didn't stop and the result was a horrendous accident," said Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney.

Springfield Police were on-scene shortly after and spent all morning investigating with state police detectives.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to remove the car. Police later noticed there were no skid-marks on the ground, indicating that the car went straight underneath the tractor trailer as seen by the punctured gas tank and metal ripped off the trailer.

The victim's identity has not been released.

"It's nothing new because how people drive. You see they drive super fast and just get to wherever they want to go," said Jose Santiago of Springfield.

We reached out to local businesses about the speed of cars on Cottage Street and while some said that it is not an issue on the entire street, others point out the accident spot specifically as a trouble area.

Springfield Police said that this is not the first.

"We do have a history of accidents there. We do monitor that area all the time for speeding and other violations. We try to do our best to keep those down, but at that hour of the morning, cars do tend to travel faster than normal," Delaney added.

A portion of Cottage Street was closed until 10:30 a.m. as police continued to clear the scene.

In a statement to Western Mass News, U.S. Foods said that "safety is a top priority for U.S. Foods and we are saddened to learn about this accident. We are focused on assisting local authorities with their investigation at this time."

We also reached out to Dave's Truck Repair, but they had no comment.

Springfield Police said that speed may be a factor in this crash, but right now, it is too early to tell and they will be investigating throughout the week to determine the cause of this crash.

