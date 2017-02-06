Boston to host victory parade for the Patriots

The city of Boston is gearing up for the New England Patriots victory parade following the team's come-from-behind 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh took to Twitter late Sunday night to offer his congratulations.

Walsh says a parade celebrating their championship will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. He says the Pats "have made Boston and New England proud." A photo of the parade route can be seen to your right.

Congratulations to the greatest team, the greatest coach & the greatest quarterback of all time on their 5th #SuperBowl victory. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Vz4oYL2liW — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 6, 2017

The Patriots celebration parade will begin near the Hynes Convention Center and Prudential Center on Boylston Street and travel along Boylston Street. It will then turn onto Tremont Street, pass the Public Garden and Boston Common, then turn to Cambridge Street and end at Boston City Hall.

A parade celebrating tonight’s #SuperBowl Champs @Patriots, will be held on Tuesday (2/7) at 11:00am. See you there! #Patriots #OneMore ?? — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 6, 2017

The Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins have all celebrated championships in recent years, so Tuesday will be yet another exciting day for the city.

This is the Patriots fifth Super Bowl win.

