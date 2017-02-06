Fans gather at Gillette Stadium to get Pats gear, welcome team home

History for Tom Brady and the Patriots kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Now, the Patriots are returning to Foxboro, after claiming another championship.

This morning, a line snaked from the door of the pro shop at Gillette Stadium through the parking lot as fans waited to buy a piece of Patriots history.

They say good things come to those who wait and that saying was true for Pats fans that lined up bright and early to get their hands on Patriots championship merchandise.

"Worth the wait, go in, be fun, and be patient," said Joan Melanson from Milford.

The line was long and winding, but the spirits were high.

"So far, I don't see any fists flying, no one is kicking anybody," said Fred Demeris of Tyngsboro.

Some were looking for a specific item like Demeris, who was here just a week ago for the send-off.

"Maybe they'll have the 51 Super Bowl pin. I'll get that and a hat," Demeris added.

One of the Patriot's littlest fans - Armani the chihuahah - could be seen waiting in line carrying a Tom Brady doll on his back. His owner said that he's been to three homecoming celebrations.

"He has his own little ottomon and he will sit there in his outfit and watch the game," said Susan Collwell of Foxboro.

The average time spent from the peak line time was about two hours for many of these fans.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.