Tom Brady posts picture of family following Super Bowl win

Tom Brady doesn't want to talk about "Deflategate." He'd rather talk about a night he will never forget and how much this meant to his mother and his family.

The New England quarterback spoke Monday hours after he won his fifth Super Bowl ring and fourth MVP trophy. He calls the 34-28 overtime victory over Atlanta a "hell of game" for his mother, who was able to attend a game for the first time this season because of an undisclosed illness.

After the game was over in Houston, TX and the fans cleared out of the stands at NRG Stadium, Tom Brady posted a picture of his family with his mother standing behind him to the left of Gisele.

As part of the post he told fans, "It takes a team. And so much love. #NeverStopBelieving"

