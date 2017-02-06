Chicopee police looking for missing teen

Police in Chicopee are looking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that 17-year-old Clisanto Rivera was last seen in the area of Hampden Street on Monday, December 12.

Rivera, who is 5'6" tall and weighs 165 pounds, was wearing black sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, and has tattoos of crosses on his thumbs.

Wilk noted that Rivera may be in the Holyoke area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730.

