Massachusetts gas prices down a penny

BOSTON (AP) - The price of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has dipped another penny.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that self-serve, regular fell 1 cent in the past week to an average of $2.19 per gallon.

That's 8 cents lower than the national average but 42 cents higher than the Bay State price a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.07 per gallon and as high as $2:39.

