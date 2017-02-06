Friendly's, Dunkin' Donuts offer up deals following Patriots win

With the New England Patriots Super Bowl win you can get some good deals here in western Mass. at your local Dunkin' Donuts and over at Friendly's restaurants.

Both companies congratulated the team right after the game Sunday night on their Facebook pages.

They also announced that they were rewarding fans.

Dunkin' Donuts telling customers with their app they can get 87 cent coffee to "wrap up the season after the big win!" This was good for Monday, all day.

Friendly's saying you can get a "Free #Patriots SUPER Celebration Sundae all week long with the purchase of an adult entree." This is for fans who will be heading to any of their New England locations.

So stop by either of these places... or both and keep the celebration going!

