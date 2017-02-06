WMass fans celebrate Patriots fifth Super Bowl win

It's not just at Gillette where people are celebrating today.

People across western Massachusetts are still trying to get their Super Bowl LI gear, but to no avail.

A sporting goods store in West Springfield was completely sold out today.

Local fans are expected to arrive back at Bradley International Airport from Houston any minute.

However, whether you were rooting for the Pats at the game or from your home, everyone is excited about the latest Super Bowl victory.

Fans across New England and right here in western Massachusetts were shocked at the Patriots historic Super Bowl comeback.

Today, they're just trying to find some t-shirts to remember it all by.

"They're all out right now, so I'm trying to get some stuff, might just order stuff online," said Josh Lieberman of Springfield.

Sean Moylan of Springfield added, "We're here to get some stuff for our little one, for our daughter, so hopefully they have something."

While the day-after selection of Super Bowl LI t-shirts might be disappointing, last night's game was not.

"Best game yet, best game ever...definitely," said Joe Provoda and Karen Harb of West Springfield.

Some are thanking Tom Brady for the day off and others are just a little bit jealous of their family members.

"My dad and my sister were at the game, so they got some stuff from there. We were at the last one together, me and my dad were at that one against the Seahawks, so it was my sister's turn this time. I was at home, I missed out. It was unbelievable," Moylan noted.

Lieberman said, "Hoping to get to the parade tomorrow because I'm off."

