Local soup kitchen benefits from big game bet with our Atlanta sister station

Now that the Patriots have made history by bringing home their fifth Super Bowl win, it's time for some to "pay up".

Meteorologist Jacob Wycoff made a friendly wager with our station station in Atlanta, WGCL, for some tasty treats.

The Pats pulled out an incredible win last night. The victory was made all the more delicious knowing our sister station, CBS Atlanta, lost our friendly bet.

You'll remember last week that we offered up local treats - cider donuts, clam chowder, and cupcakes - but we're going to be holding on to those.

Since the Falcons lost, WGCL will be sending some fresh Georgia peaches, barbeque, and boiled peanuts up north - all to go to charity.

"This adds to the Patriots victory. We really appreciate that CBS Atlanta will be giving us that donation," said Ben Holt, program director of Lorraine's Soup Kitchen.

Lorraine's Kitchen in Chicopee serves around 120 people each day for dinner.

"I'm sure our clients will love it. It's definitely a treat," Holt added.

Today, Western Mass News reached out to CBS Atlanta for their reaction, but thus far, have not heard back. It's unclear if they are still licking their wounds.

"We're all big Patriots fans. It was a great ending," Holt noted.

While the dessert of peanuts won't be as sweet as cupcakes or donuts, Lorraine's Kitchen is still eager to try them.

"[Have you ever had boiled peanuts before?] No, I haven't, but I look forward to it on CBS Atlanta's budget," Holt explained.

A Patriots win and a donation to a good cause - not a bad way to end the football season.

