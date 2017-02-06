Sales of personal safety devices rises following jogger's murder

The fact that Karina Vetrano's murder was such a random act of violence underscores the need, for many women, to take extra safety precautions when running alone.

In fact, sales of new personal safety devices are one the rise, and the popularity of local running groups is also up.

The saying goes, there is safety in numbers. While running, groups and clubs are becoming more and more popular, so too are devices that act as a sounding alarm if a woman, or anyone for that matter, feels threatened or in danger.

Elaine Shusterman of Longmeadow tries to come to Forest Park at least twice a week to power walk.

She usually comes alone.

“It makes me think twice and then I come out anyway. I guess we all have that mentality that it won't happen to me, which is probably the wrong mentality,” said Shusterman.

At Fleet Feet Sports in Longmeadow, Brian Fuller said that safety is on the minds of many of his customers.

“Yah, definitely. Women are voicing their concerns over not feeling safe running on the roads, especially alone,” said Fuller.

He said that Fleet Feet's running clubs are extremely popular.

“So we try to encourage people to run together in groups, or have a running partner. We have a few training groups that go out during the week. People can gather and run together.”

But running in groups is not always convenient. So Fuller said new safety devices such as this one called, "Wear Safe," are growing in popularity,

“It's a product that connects Bluetooth to your phone in the app.”

In the Wear Safe app, the user selects emergency contacts, and if the wearer feels threatened or is in trouble, they can press a button to alert all their contacts in their networks.

It also immediately prompts your phone to start recording audio that is sent to your contacts.

In the meantime, Elaine Shusterman said that these days, she’s definitely more cautious,

“I don't go off into the deep woods by myself. I try to stay out in the open and hope for the best.”

