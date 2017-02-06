Greenfield community dismayed after ice sculptures were vandalized

People in Greenfield are upset after vandals destroyed multiple ice sculptures created for their Winter Carnival over the weekend.

Sculptures have been vandalized before, but usually after the festival is over.

This year, many people didn’t even get to see them before they were ruined.

Many families planned to take the kids to see the sculptures on Saturday morning, however only half of the sculptures still stood.

Four of the eight sculptures on display for the Greenfield Winter Carnival were damaged.

Some of the pieces took 10 hours to carve.

“We had worked so hard to put this together for our community, and to have a few individuals knock them down was disheartening,” said Rec. Director Christy Moore.

The sculptures were knocked over Friday night, only hours after they were completed.

Unfortunately, for an ice sculpture, it’s not easily repaired and only two were able to be put partially back together.

When people in Greenfield heard about this, they offered to help, through means of donations of money and time.

“There has been a lot of community support to set up an overnight watch for next year. So that is something that we will look into,” said Moore.

But this vandalism is not going to stop them from doing this again next year.

