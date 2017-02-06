DPW crews prepared to treat roads for morning commute

Western Mass is bracing for some wintry weather tomorrow that could put a big damper in your morning commute.

DPW crews are getting ready to make sure the roads are clear by the morning and local stores are stocking up on salt.

Springfield DPW said they are ready. They'll have nearly 20 salting and sanding trucks out during the morning commute which could prove to be tricky.

"You really want to prevent the slips and falls from happening."

Tuesday's weather could feature some sleet and freezing rain as the day goes on, making it slick on the roadways, in your driveways, and stairs.

Over at Rocky's Ace Hardware, they're ready with extra salt, which is important, especially with a mix like what's expected.

"Salt is good for your driveways, and for your standing type areas, as opposed to your concrete, but for your driveways and stuff, you really want the blends with calcium chloride and magnesium."

Springfield DPW said they've been watching the forecast and are planning accordingly:

"We will have 15-18 salting and sanding trucks out first thing and out as long as necessary. Do not expect plowing will be necessary."

With the weather warming up a bit heading into Wednesday, that's good news if you do decide to use salt at your house.

"With your calcium, which we consider is the top one, you want it to melt down instead of re-freezing and sometimes the rock salt can refreeze."

MassDOT has not put any restrictions in place as of right now, but they will be monitoring the roadways tomorrow and will likely reduce speed on the Mass Pike throughout the day.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.