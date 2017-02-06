Patriot fans prepare for victory parade tomorrow

It was a sweet moment for all Patriot fans when James White scored that touchdown in overtime, in the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, making the New England Patriots five time champions.

Excited fans crowded Gillette stadium today to get a glimpse of the champions returning home, and the celebrations continue tomorrow with the victory parade and rally.

Fans are still on an all-time high after the Patriots’ historic comeback.

“It was unbelievable. Just one of those things where you try not to give up hope, You think you’re going to turn it around.”

John Moylan was at the big game in Houston reliving every glorious moment.

He said it’s a game he’ll never forget.

“It was one of those unrealistic things that you experience once in a lifetime. It’s the most historic comeback in Super Bowl history by 15 points.”

Thousands of fans anxiously waited to see the team back at Gillette Stadium.

They also rushed to stores nearby to get their hands on the latest championship gear.

And the celebrations aren’t ending anytime soon.

The duck boats are getting ready to fuel up for a victory parade that is set for 11 a.m. tomorrow in Boston.



Rain or shine, the route will wind thru downtown Boston and end at city hall, but the weather won’t be an issue for these die-hard fans.

Looks like mother nature won’t be cooperating for the parade and rally tomorrow, so if you're planning on supporting the team in person, you’ll want to bring some rain gear.

