Residents continue debate on Indian mascot at Turners Falls school

Turners Falls residents continued their discussions tonight on changing the name of the school mascot.

The battle over the Indians mascot has been going on for months now and after several meetings they're still trying to come to a conclusion on whether to change it or not.

Tonight the Montague Select board received petitions from supporters of the Indian mascot at Turners High school who said it represents tradition.

Those wanting the mascot change said its offensive and culturally insensitive.

“It just means so much to the people it's a part of. It was a pride thing and still a pride thing and that's what we're trying to get across. We’re using it in pride and honor of the Indian culture around here,” said Lew Collins.

A final decision is expected in May.

