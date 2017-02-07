Biggest snowstorm of the season on the way for Thursday

Thursday Nor’easter:

Winter Storm Warnings up for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin Counties from 4am to 8pm Thursday

Berkshire County from midnight to 6pm Thursday

Snow Amounts: 8-14 inches with some isolated spots south and east of Northampton seeing more. Farther northwest through northern Berkshire County, snow amounts should be closer to 6-10 inches.

Precip: All snow. Falling heavy at times through the morning and early afternoon.

Dry, fluffy snow due to very cold air in place

Timing: Beginning around and after 5am. Ending around 3-5pm

Impacts: Likely school closings. Likely reduced speed on major roadways. Likely parking bans (which we are seeing already).

Power outages not a big threat due to the stronger winds staying close to the coast. We are still breezy though with high amounts of dry snow, which will cause blowing and drifting-so it won’t be laying on tree limbs and power lines like a wet snow would.

Blowing and drifting snow will continue to keep roads slick and visibility low at times hours after the snow has stopped falling from the storm.

Road conditions will be dangerous through the morning and early afternoon.

Gustier wind on the back side of the storm Thursday night into Friday morning. Dangerously low wind chill as well.

Details: Low pressure moving off the mid-Atlantic coast will bring more clouds into the area tonight. With high pressure building in to the north, temperatures return to the upper 20s before the wet weather arrives. Snow moves in from southwest to northeast through the early morning hours Thursday and will pick up in intensity through the morning, reducing visibility. Roads get covered quickly and snow will pile up through the morning.

With western Mass being on the cold side of the storm, temperatures will max out in the upper 20s early in the morning, then will fall throughout the day. Most of the day we will be in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens. This will cause our snow to be light/dry/fluffy in nature… though it will fall with a furry in the height of the storm. Snow will accumulate to about 8-14 inches by mid-afternoon with those spots possibly nearing 14 inches-especially east & south of Springfield.

As this coastal low strengthens and moves northeast, snow will end for us, but wind will increase from the west-northwest. Gusts to 40mph are possible through Thursday evening. We stay blustery overnight and Friday as the storm exits. Colder air will also be pulled in behind this storm and our temperatures will fall into the single digits Thursday night. Wind chills may drop to -5 to -20 in spots for Friday morning!

School delays and/or cancellations may still occur Friday due to cold and slick roads from Thursday’s snow and also continued blowing and drifting snow.

Friday will be a dry day with sun and clouds, but we are blustery and frigid with highs in the teens to low 20s.

Our next system is a much weaker Clipper that will drift in Friday night with light snow. It will be very cold, so we could pick up 1-2 inches with this-mostly early Saturday morning. The rest of Saturday remains dry and chilly, but our next storm is right on the heels of the Clipper.

Low pressure will track again to our northwest (‘inside runner’) so while winter weather is likely at some point, this will be a warmer system with some rain too. The forecast is tricky at this point so more or less, we are looking at a wintry mix/snow Sunday, changing to rain through Sunday night. There may be some minor impact for Monday morning, but that’s not for certain yet. We stay chilly and are looking dry through Tuesday and Wednesday.

