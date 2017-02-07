WGGB Valentines Sweepstakes - Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The WGGB VALENTINES Sweepstakes begins at 5:00 PM E.T. on Tuesday, 2/07/17 and ends at 5:00 PM on Monday, 2/13/17. Entries must be received by 4:59 PM E.T. on Monday, 2/13/17 to be eligible and will not be acknowledged or returned.

SPONSORS: WGGB/Meredith Corporation, 1300 Liberty St. Springfield MA; Puffer’s Salon and Day Spa, 56 Southwick Rd. Westfield, MA 01085; Baystate Dental, 1795 Main Street, Suite 116 Springfield MA 01103, Face to Face Nails, 600 Springfield St. Chicopee, MA 01013

ENTRY: Enter by going to www.westernmassnews.com/contests and clicking on the Valentine’s Sweepstakes graphic. Complete the online entry form and submit to receive one (1) entry.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsor, in its sole discretion.

Entries and referred entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

ELIGIBILITY: Open to legal residents of MA in the WGGB viewing area (Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden counties), who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Employees of WGGB and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members are not eligible to enter or win. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about Tuesday, 2/14/17 at approximately 9:00 AM E.T., Sponsor will conduct three (3) random drawings from among all eligible entries received. Each of the three (3) random winners will receive 1 (one) of the following prizes, which will be randomly assigned:

* One (1) $100.00 gift card to Puffer’s Salon and Day Spa (56 Southwick Rd. Westfield, MA 01085). Gift card does not expire. Approximate retail value: $100.00.

* One (1) Crest Toothbrush Whitening Kit containing a Crest Electronic Toothbrush and the Opalescence Go Whitening Tray. Approximate retail value: $145.00.

* One (1) gift certificate for a one (1)-hour couples massage at Face to Face Nails (600 Springfield St. Chicopee, MA 01013). Gift certificate does not expire. Approximate retail value: $205.00.

One (1) prize per household. Winner(s) will be notified by e-mail and/or phone on or about Tuesday, 2/14/16 at approximately 9:05 AM E.T. Winner is responsible for picking up prize at Sponsor’s address within 14 days of notification. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from all remaining eligible entries. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding on-line entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue

receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Sponsor uses the information you provide, see Sponsor’s privacy policy at http://www.westernmassnews.com/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within 14 days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, is unable to travel on dates of prize or attend event on prize date or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, another winner may be selected from among the remaining eligible entries by random drawing. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, MA state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Tuesday, 2/28/17 to Winner’s List/VALENTINES SWEEPSTAKES at the Sponsor’s address above.