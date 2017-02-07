Springfield man arrested after breaking into apartment

A Springfield man is under arrest after he allegedly broke into an apartment on Avon Place and the residents were home at the time.

Jose Roche, 29, is facing 4 charges including Unarmed Burglar, Threat to Commit a Crime (2 counts), and Default Warrant for Assault and Battery and Strangulation.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney reports they received a 9-1-1 call early Tuesday morning from 75 Avon Place.

The call was for a Breaking and Entering crime.

"Tenants at a second floor apartment dialed 911 to report an unknown suspect kicking in the rear door of their apartment," explained Delaney, '"The victims were in fear because they stated the suspect appeared to be aggressive."

That's when one of the tenants decided to barricade the doors, essentially blocking the burglar from getting into the apartment any further.

When officers arrived the suspect, allegedly Roche, had already fled the scene.

Police were able to locate him though on Maple and Central Streets.

"The officers then had the victim come to that corner and the suspect was positively ID," noted Delaney.

Allegedly Roche threatened the arresting officers.

"...With bodily harm when he see them, "next time on the street". He was charged with the threat," added Delaney.

Roche was scheduled to be arraigned in Springfield District Court Tuesday.

