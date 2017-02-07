Thousands pack Boston's streets for Patriots victory parade

Hundreds of thousands of people descended on the city of Boston as the Patriots take a victory lap through downtown.

Governor Charlie Baker has also declared today is "New England Patriots Day" in Massachusetts.

The streets are quiet now, but just hours ago, downtown Boston was packed wall-to-wall with Pats fans who were here to welcome their team home. Not even the rain, sleet, or at one point snow could dampen the spirits of Patriots Nation.

As the Patriots rallied to another Super Bowl win, their fans did the same on Tuesday morning for a chance to see their favorite players.

"I want to see Chung," said Isabelle Esty of Gorham, NH.

Confetti wasn’t the only thing falling from the sky. At times, snow and sleet rained down on fans, but in one way, it was a blessing for these North Andover high school students.

"We were going to skip school and go to the parade anyways, but as we were getting on the train, we got a call that there was no school today because of the show," said Kyli Piotte of North Andover.

As many dressed in the red, navy and silver best, others took team spirit to another level.

“I got the leggings, my bracelet, the jersey, the earrings, hat, scarf, I am ready to go," said Sarah Faria of New Hampshire.

Annie Cushing of Quincy added, “We just won our fifth Super Bowl, so obviously I have the fifth Lombardi trophy on my head.”

After winding their way through downtown Boston, the team took a podium at City Hall Plaza to hold up their now five Lombardi trophies and to hear from, who else, than Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady.

"They don’t play for the money. They play for the game. That’s what it’s all about, that’s why I’m happy to be a Pats fan.” said Brian Krutta of Beverly.

It was a busy day for the Patriots players because after the rally in Boston, they continued down to Providence, RI for another celebration there.

