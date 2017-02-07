Sunglass theives steal more than $1,000 worth from Sunglass Hut in Holyoke

Do you recognize these suspects? If so, call the Holyoke Police Department.

On Monday, January 9th, at about 7 p.m. these individuals walked into the Sunglass Hut at the Holyoke Mall.

What they walked out with now has police looking for their whereabouts.

Lt. Jim Albert told Western Mass News the thieves stole some high end sunglasses.

"In excess of a thousand dollars," explained Lt. Albert, "They just walked out with them."

But not before the store's security cameras captured them on-camera.

Take a close look...if you can help identify them, call Holyoke Police Detectives at 413-322-6940.

