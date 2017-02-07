Opioid crisis impacts babies of addicted mothers

The opioid addiction crisis impacts people from all walks of life, but nowhere is that pain more obvious than with the babies born to addicted mothers.

Recently, Western Mass News visited the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Baystate Medical Center which takes care of premature or sick babies and that includes babies born with with withdrawal symptoms from the drugs their mothers were taking.

One of those mothers is Kathleen.

"I was an addict for about two and a half years, I was addicted to heroin," Kathleen explained.

Like so many other mothers who started on opioid prescriptions, Kathleen became addicted and eventually got hooked on heroin. Today, she is clean and has been for 11 months.

Recently, Kathleen gave birth to a baby boy.

"He was born on Jan. 26. He's doing very well. I've been helping him through his withdrawals by holding him, comforting him, and being there for him as much as I could," Kathleen added.

Those withdrawal symptoms included some shakes, tremors, and discomfort. However, when Kathleen held her baby, she noticed a big difference.

"But when I held him he was absolutely happy, comforted and he slept and did so much better," said Kathleen.

Doctors said that the best treatment a baby can get who's born with opioid dependency from addicted mothers is good old fashioned tender loving care.

"We know then when parents are available and present to care for their baby and moms when doing skin to skin care, breastfeeding, holding their baby, singing to their babies, they make a big difference on the number of babies who need to start medication for their withdrawal symptoms," said Dr. Rachana Singh, Director of Baystate Medical Center's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

For those babies who need more than personal mother to baby contact, there are medications to help with withdrawal.

While little Cody is doing very well, getting off withdrawal symptoms after only six days, other babies need more time - on the average about 17 days.

"They can have symptoms from being extremely irritable to diarrhea, vomiting, poor feeding, very tremulous, jittery," said Jessica Sibilia, an RN at Baystate Medical's NICU.

At Baystate Medical Center's NICU, there are 30 to 40 babies on an average day. Of that number, there are three or four who are born with dependency on drugs.

"Over the last five to six years, we've seen a steady increase in the number of patients that have come to the NICU and on average, now we're seeing 10% of admissions being NAS (Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome) infants," Dr. Singh explained.

Nationwide, every 19 minutes a baby is born dependent on drugs her mother took.

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome involves a group of problems that occur when a newborn who was exposed to addictive drugs, often opiates while in the mother's womb, is born still dependent on those drugs at birth.

While the problem is growing, there are success stories. Kathleen wants her name added to the next chapter.

"I'm hoping I can keep my sobriety and just being a good mom to Cody and always being there for him as much as I can," said Kathleen.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.