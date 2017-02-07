No distance could keep Pats super fan from victory parade

Thousands of fans poured into Boston to celebrate with the rest of Patriots Nation today and many came from near and far.

We met up with one super fan today who said that no amount of distance could have ever kept him away from such an historic Patriots parade day.

"I was just in disbelief like why is this happening...why," said Valentin Barrera.

It was a feeling that resonated throughout Patriots Nation on Sunday night as Super Bowl LI started off more than rough for their team.

"But you know, as soon as that score hit 20-28, I started to get some tears in my eyes and I was like 'Okay, there is a chance, there's a chance we can do this'," Barrera

That chance turned into the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history as the Pats scored 25 unanswered point and proved victorious over the Atlanta Falcons with a final score of 34-28.

Such an historic comeback couldn't keep Barrera away.

"Sunday night, as soon as they won, I bought my plane ticket, flew out the next morning, and now, I'm here. I mean how could I sleep, so it's like you know I bought the first plane ticket out, so I left at like 7 in the morning," Barrera explained.

He flew 1,000 miles from Chicago, IL to Boston.

"[What were ticket prices like?] Eh, I didn't care. [No, you can't put a price on this.] No, I mean how often are you gonna do this," Barrera said.

Barrera said he's been in Chicago since he was in the sixth grade, but true love overcomes state lines.

"[You have not converted. You're a Patriots fan through and through?] Oh, absolutely! I'm the most hated person in my school," Barrera added.

However, as many know, success always breeds contempt and no one knows that more than Patriots Nation, but for every hater jealous of that fifth Super Bowl ring, Boston has a Barrera - a fan full of patriots pride, love, and clearly loyalty.

