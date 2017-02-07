Several explosive devices discovered near pond, Easthampton PD investigates

Easthampton Police request the public’s assistance in an investigation into explosive devices that were found in the area of Pleasant Street near Lower Mill Pond on Sunday.

Investigators responded to Ferry Street around 9:30 p.m. on February 5 in response to a report of loud explosions.

Shortly thereafter, 911 calls for multiple explosions were called into the Lower Mill Pond area.

Among several explosive devices that were detonated, a number of ones that didn't explode were discovered.

Mass. State Police Bomb Technicians assisted in the investigation, and it is now being taken over by the Easthampton PD Detective Bureau, Springfield FBI, the MSP Fire Marshal’s Office, and Springfield ATF.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Easthampton Police Detectives at 413-527-1212.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.