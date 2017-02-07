Tuesday's sleet, freezing rain prompts some school cancellations

The unpredictability of Monday's storm led some local school departments to make a tough call early this morning.

Turned out, some of those school districts did not end up getting much snow. Parents across the area mass -- with mixed opinions about their schools' decisions.

Local schools had to make an early call this morning about this storm. They were trying to avoid slick driving conditions

"I like to stay inside and play with my LEGOs," said Connor, a second grade student in Monson.

Faith, a Monson kindergartener, added, "I was just coloring in my little journal."

A lot of local schools canceled classes and activities Tuesday, stirring up controversy among parents.

"If they thought it was gonna be snow, I can understand, but looking out the window and being out in it, I'm like 'Hmm' but it's a guessing game," said Krystal McKenna of Monson.

Much of western Massachusetts saw freezing this morning instead of snow, making a lot of parents question their schools' decisions.

"This seems excessive," said Eleanor Szlachetka of Palmer.

After multiple requests for comment, Palmer Public Schools declined to comment.

"I think it's difficult for parents that are working. It's obviously is a problem for them," said Louise Garwood of West Brookfield.

McKenna added, "As parents, you gotta plan for stuff like that, so we do our best, I suppose."

However, for some students, a snow day without snow isn't the worst thing.

"We're all just kind of happy that we don't have to go to school," said Sophia Mancuso, a ninth grader from Belchertown.

Snow or not, Mancuso spent the day with her mom, watching Netflix and picking up ingredients to make fried pickles together.

"We don't wanna be in school forever into the summer, but at the same time, I don't want my kids getting hurt on the bus either," McKenna said.

