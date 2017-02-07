Sewage use rates to go up in Agawam

At Monday’s City Council meeting in Agawam the council heard a proposal to raise sewer water rates. Only one week after Western Mass News reported that Agawam residents were concerned about the price of their water bill.

“We haven’t raised the rates in five years, were raising them now,” said Mayor Richard Cohen.

If they do get raised that is up to the City Council who has since put it to committee.

“About $47 dollars a year and about 13 cents a day,” says Superintendent of the DPW Christopher Golba of the increase.

That is how much of an increase the average user would see. Officials say there are projects that the DPW need to complete to keep the system running the way that it should. This rate increase will cover those costs.

“Even with the rate increase we will be among the lowest rates in the surrounding communities,” says Golba.

The DPW is proposing an increase this year and again in 2019. Mayor Cohen says its something that just needs to be done.

“We have to maintain the system but we are mindful of the taxpayers because nobody wants to see an increase of any rates.,” said Cohen.

?If this gets approved by the city council it will go into effect March 1st.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.