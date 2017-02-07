AIC student nurses hold benefit for family of Conor McCormick

A fundraiser at American International College in Springfield today to help benefit the family of Conor McCormick, a West Springfield teen who was paralyzed in a pool accident last summer.

The AIC Student Nurse Association hosted "Cupcakes and Cannolis" which raised money for the McCormick's expenses, as they work to make their home wheelchair accessible for Conor.

Conor's father is an AIC alumni, which led a student nurse from West Springfield to come up with the idea.

"Once I brought it up to the SNA, everyone was right on board. I think it shows a lot that the AIC alumni community is really supportive," said Katie Oliver.

The cupcakes and cannolis were prepared by LaFiorentina Bakery.

The AIC Student Nurse Association will match the total of all the proceeds raised from today's event to help support the McCormick family.

