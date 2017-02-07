Local orthopedists see rise in athletes with chronic knee injury

It may not feel like it outside, but high schools and youth club sports teams across western Massachusetts are already gearing up for spring sports.

At the same time, local orthopedists are already busy seeing many of these student athletes, with a large group complaining of the same thing.



With more and more young athletes playing a sport year-round, or playing two or three at once, the incidents of something called Osgood Schlatter Disease is on the rise.

It's an over-use injury affecting the growth plate just below the knee. It can be very painful and, if not caught early, can lead to big problems later in life.

If you have a young or teenage athlete, you may want to pay attention.

The pressure is huge today for young athletes to specialize in one sport, but a recent study by the University of Wisconsin found that athletes who specialized were twice as likely to have recurring lower-extremity injuries than athletes who did not.

That means, more overuse knee injuries like Osgood Schlatters Disease, back in the day known as knobby knees.

"Mechanically, when you use your knee the patella tendon which is attached to your kneecap, pulls on that lower area of the shin and if you have any quad tightness or inflexibility or just chronic overuse, you're going to pull on that growth plate more and more and it's going to respond by swelling and starting to lift away and that's usually the hallmark sign when the child says 'I can't run, I can't jump'," said Hank Casagrande with New England Orthopedic Surgeons.

Casagrande said that they're seeing Osgood Schlatters more and more as young athletes do more and more.

"Yes, absolutely. The selectivity of sports and the amount of time that children are playing that same sport year round really increases the tendancy of this," Casagrande noted.

The key, Casagrande said, is catching it early, at the first signs of knee pain and having it checked out.

"If you're playing sports year-round and you're having pain, if someone says take some rest, take the rest. You're not going to miss out on a scholarship. It's hard both for the student-athlete and for the parent to hear that, but that really the best treatment, about six to eigh weeks of rest," Casagrande explained.

Ignore the pain and Casagrande said you are at risk of developing that painful, hallmark bony knob just below the knee cap which can be debilitating later in life.

"So it's definately something you want to take care of early on because it's one of the few things that can carry on to adulthood," Casagrande noted.

Prevention, Casagrande said, is keeping your quads strong and flexible. That's key.

In adulthood, Casagrande said that surgery can be an option to help alleviate the pain associated with Osgood Schlaughters Disease.

