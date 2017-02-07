Security stepped up for Patriots victory parade

Patriots fans are feeling pretty good today despite the snow, the rain, and the cold.

Another victory parade through downtown Boston for the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots was held Tuesday.

Governor Charlie Baker has declared this rainy and, at times, snowy Monday "New England Patriots Day" here in the Bay State.

Hundreds of thousands of fans lined the streets of downtown Boston to welcome their team home.

The Patriots aren't strangers to winning and this isn't Boston's first rolling victory rally, but this year, the mayor and police commissioner said that they are took different pages out of their playbook to keep things focused on the fun of today's celebration.

The snow and rain couldn't keep Patriots Nation away from the city of Boston to welcome their team home.

"Woke up at 4 this morning, got here to support my boys," said Nathan Carvalho of Swansea.

However, as Tom Brady and the rest of the Patriots thank their fans for their support, officers were patrolling the crowds in an effort to keep everyone safe.

Rally attendees were asked to take public transportation.

Hours before the parade, roads were closed and MBTA trains stopped running to Government Center.

Boston Police, Mass. State Police, and federal agents were visible as the city's police commissioner said hundreds of undercover officers were mixed into the crowd which made many fans feel safe.

"We just saw like five busloads of cops come through, so I'm sure it was very tight," Dulak added.

Due to the incidents in France and more recently in Berlin, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said that instead of officers on horseback, trucks had been strategically placed along the parade route.

Walsh thanked police and the fans that showed up for a happy and safe celebration following the rally.

While we were in Boston today, we did see a few people being taken away on stretchers and if you take a look, some trash was left behind following the rally, including coffee cups, papers, and even beer cans and other alcoholic drinks.

Crews are working to clean up the mess, but it looks like more work will have to be done at City Hall Plaza.

