School consolidation plan under consideration in Easthampton

An effort is underway in Easthampton to try and combine the city's three elementary schools and the middle school into one building.

A school building committee has proposed a plan to close the Maple, Center and Pepin Elementary schools, all built more than 100 years ago. Students from pre-K to eighth grade would go to the site of the White Brook Middle School. But that school is 43 years old and would either have to be updated to make room for the younger students or torn down to make way for a new building. Easthampton Superintendent of Schools Nancy Follansbee says, “We were convinced that the K-8, pre K to 8 actually was the best option it was, would be the most cost effective and educationally appropriate for our students here in Easthampton.”

Construction could begin as early as 2019 and be finished by august the next year. The town would be responsible for more than 42 percent of the cost with the state picking up the rest.

There will be a public forum on the plan Tuesday night, February 28th at 7 p.m. at the Easthampton Municipal Building on Payson Avenue.

