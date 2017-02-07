Local educators concerned following confirmation of Sec. of Education

Reaction to Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has caused a lot of controversy within the public education world

Public school teachers said that she doesn't have enough experience in education.

Today, Vice President Mike Pence cast a historic vote to confirm DeVos as the next education secretary.

This was a historic confirmation. It was a 50-50 vote meaning that Vice President Mike Pence cast the deciding vote for DeVos to be confirmed.

However, her confirmation is raising some eyebrows in education, because it is said that she never attended a public school for a day, never taught at a public school, and didn't send her children to public schools either.

Educators and teachers said that they are worried that DeVos will do more harm than good for public schools.

"I see it, and many other teachers see this as an attempt to completely privatize the public system school system in the way that she has no connection to the public school system, or public schools at all," said Cara Lapenas, a teacher from Belchertown High School.

Back in November, Massachusetts voted down Question 2, which would have created nearly a dozen new charter schools in the state.

DeVos is pro-charter schools and pro-school choice

"She's a privatizer, she’s pro-charter school, pro-school choice, which is a different issue, but diverts the needs of a community and out to other places," said Lapenas.

But President Trump is confident that DeVos is the right choice for public education.

Some teachers said that DeVos does not advocate for students with disabilities, and they doubt she understands the details of the federal law, Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

"My concern is those families that have children that require additional services. She has no idea that there is even a law protecting them," said Christine Goonan.

Many of the teachers we talked to today said that it's hard to find someone here in Massachusetts that agrees with Betsy DeVos and what she stands for, because of the traditionally high scores Massachusetts public schools receive.

This is also the first time that a vice president has been summoned to the capitol to break a tie on a cabinet nomination.

