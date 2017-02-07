Agawam Police warn residents of fines for unshoveled sidewalks

Agawam Police are warning homeowners to shovel their sidewalks after receiving numerous complaints.

With more snow expected to hit this Thursday, homeowners are echoing the message of Agawam Police.

They said that safety should always come first.

New Englanders certainly aren’t afraid of hearing that snow is on the way.

Many look forward to having some fun with it.

But that doesn’t mean you are free from responsibility.

After receiving numerous complaints, Agawam Police posted this message on their Facebook page:

“Lately we have been receiving numerous complaints about un-shoveled sidewalks. Please know that it is the responsibility of the homeowner to shovel any sidewalk in front of your property within 24 hours after the snow has stopped falling. Warnings and fines may be issued for failing to comply. Thank you.”

It reminds homeowners that it’s their responsibility to shovel any sidewalk in front of their property.

“I think it’s a real big safety issue, and they need to take care of it,” said Maria Skala.

Agawam resident Maria Skala said that she’s seen sidewalks untouched in the snow before posing a huge safety concern, especially for her disabled husband.

“Clean the snow as soon as possible, because it is a danger for people and children who need to walk down the streets and stuff like that.”

Police said that you have 24 hours after the snow has stopped falling to clear your sidewalks.

If not, you could face a $25 minimum fine.

And for every day the violation continues, you will receive an additional $25 fine for every 24-hour period.

As you’re shoveling, remember not to shovel the snow back onto the street or public sidewalks, as that’s a safety violation too.

