Residents meet in Holyoke to debate on combining high schools

With the city's public schools under receivership, the community is looking at combining the two Holyoke high schools into one.

The idea would be to have the high schools focus on college and career planning.

The idea would be to turn the high schools into a series of academies, with themes that would connect to the job market, student interest, and core academic goals.

Parents we spoke with think it’s a good idea that will give Holyoke students a leg up.

“We have struggled without an education system here. I think it’s very innovative. The presentation explains it explicitly. I think it will benefit kids on all levels, regardless of where they are academically,” said Beth Brogle.

The goal behind combining schools is to give students motivation to find what drives them, and how they can succeed within that realm.

