Early ice spots, spring-like this afternoon, snowstorm on the way

Get ready for a weather "roller coaster ride" over the next couple of days. A few icy spots and clouds this morning will give way to almost "spring-like conditions this afternoon, followed by the biggest snowstorm of the season tomorrow!

Temperatures will be the big story this afternoon as highs climb into the lower 50's across the region! It will become breezy with winds shifting into the northwest. Spring will be in the air! A cold front will move through this evening as cold air slowly drains in. This will set the stage for our biggest snowstorm of the season!

*** A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of Massachusetts and Connecticut for Thursday***

An area of low pressure moving through the Ohio River Valley today will slide to the New Jersey coast tonight with an expanding area of moisture. This storm will deepen and move quickly south of Cape Cod by tomorrow afternoon. It's swath of moisture will bump into the cold air causing snow to develop late tonight into tomorrow morning. (3-5 am) The snow will become heavy and steady during the morning commute and will fall into the mid afternoon. Temperatures will fall through the 20's. We can expect a wide swath of 8-12" of light, fluffy snow by the time it winds down. (2-4 pm) As the storm pulls away it will become windy and bitterly cold. Friday will be bright but with highs in the lower 20's and wind chills in the single digits.

