Slick road conditions hit Boston area, dozens of crashes reported

Many travelers in Massachusetts woke up to icy roads Wednesday morning. The Boston area was hit the hardest with dozens of vehicles crashing due to the slick conditions, police forced to shut down a highway.

Because of the "dangerously icy roadways", Governor Charlie Baker decided to issue a two hour delay for all non-emergency state employees.

The Governor made the announcement at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

"The administration is implementing a two hour delay to allow road crews to treat dangerously icy roadways and to respond to several, multi-vehicle crashes," explained Gov. Baker.

With such slick conditions Wednesday morning, drivers were urged to use "extreme caution" and to be "patient" with emergency crews responding to accidents.

State police reported numerous multi-vehicle accidents on Boston-area highways that were turned into skating rinks by early morning freezing rain.

The worst crash Wednesday appeared to be on Route 128 northbound in Wakefield that State Police say involved about 55 vehicles, about 30 of which were towed. The highway was completely shut down for several hours before reopening.

Broadcast images showed a tangled mess of damaged vehicles, including oil trucks and tractor-trailers. Several injuries were reported but none was believed to be serious.

Interstate 93 in Methuen was also closed by a multi-vehicle crash. Crashes were also reported on the Massachusetts Turnpike, Storrow and Memorial drives.

